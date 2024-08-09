Wayanad Landslides: Kerala Government To Provide Financial Aid for Landslide-Hit Families

The Kerala government announced on Friday that it will extend financial assistance to residents who have lost their homes in the recent landslides at Mundakkai and Chooralmala hamlets in Wayanad district. The support is intended to aid these individuals in relocating to new accommodations.

The assistance will be extended to all people affected by the disaster in the mentioned areas. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) announced that the government will grant a daily allowance of Rs 300 to adults in households who have lost their source of income as a result of the disaster.

For families with members who are hospitalized or need extended medical care, the benefit will cover up to three individuals for 30 days. Each family in the relief camps will receive emergency financial aid of Rs 10,000. Furthermore, the government has requested the Collector to evaluate the possibility of finding alternative housing in government or public properties for camp residents. The rent for these accommodations will be established and approved based on the Collector's findings.