Wayanad Landslides: Kerala's NSS Volunteers to Construct Homes for 150 Families, Says Minister Bindu

Kerala Higher Education Department Minister R. Bindu announced on Friday that the National Service Scheme (NSS) will undertake the construction of houses for 150 families who lost their homes due to the recent landslides in Wayanad. Minister Bindu described this initiative as one of the largest volunteering efforts ever undertaken by the NSS, which has previously made significant contributions by providing 'love homes' to homeless schoolmates. The landslides, which struck Wayanad's Chooralmala and Mundakkai on July 30, caused widespread devastation and significant loss of lives and property.

Minister Bindu explained that the house construction project will be coordinated with various cells of the State NSS. "NSS units under the NSS cells of Kerala Universities, Higher Secondary, Vocational Higher Secondary, Technical Education Department, ITIs, and other involved bodies will participate in this charity mission," she said.

In addition to the housing project, Minister Bindu highlighted the ongoing relief efforts by NSS and NCC cadres. "NSS will also engage in long-term relief work, including providing expert counseling to disaster victims to help them overcome the mental trauma they have experienced. A 'Back to School, Back to College' campaign has been designed to assist returning students as part of the broader efforts to restore normalcy in the affected areas," she added.

Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister Veena George reported on Friday that post-mortem procedures for 199 bodies have been completed in Wayanad. In a Facebook post, Minister George mentioned that DNA samples from 130 body parts have also been collected. She assured that ICUs are ready at hospitals in Wayanad to provide intensive care to survivors. Hospitals such as Manjeri Medical College and Kozhikode Medical College, which are accessible via airlift, are also on standby. During rescue operations, the Indian Army successfully located four individuals, including two men and two women, alive in the rubble at Padavetti Kunnu. One of the rescued women was treated for a leg injury.

Brigadier Arjun Segan, Commandant of the Para Regimental Training Centre, reported that rescue operations are ongoing with the assistance of sniffer dogs. Army Labrador dogs named Jaki, Dixie, and Sara have been crucial in searching through debris and silt where human efforts alone fall short. "Local residents have also been incorporated into search parties due to their knowledge of the area. Today marks the fourth day of the rescue operation, and we have successfully completed the bridge, enabling vehicular movement upslope," Brigadier Segan said.

Rescue and relief operations, coordinated by the Army, NDRF, SDRF, and civil administration, are continuing at multiple locations, focusing on evacuating stranded individuals and providing essential amenities and medical assistance. The regional meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rains in five districts, including Wayanad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod.