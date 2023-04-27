WB: Calcutta HC seeks detailed report of investigation in Kaliaganj rape-murder case

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 27 : Calcutta High Court on Thursday sought a detailed report of the investigation conducted by Mekhilygunge Police in a case pertaining to the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Kaliaganj in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district.

The bench of Justice Rajashekhar Mantha scheduled May 2 as the next day for the hearing. During the hearing, the court ask to preserve the videography of the post mortem as if required the court will look into it at a later date.

Court also sought FIR and post-mortem reports and asked police to hand over a copy of the same to the family members of the victim and to the National Commission of Protection of Child Rights member as well.

On Wednesday, following the incident Congress delegation met Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, and requested him to visit the incident spot. After meeting the Governor, Congress leader Kaustav Bagchi said that the Governor has called for a report from the state government on the incident.

"We have presented our demands in front of the Governor requesting him to visit the Kaliaganj Case spot. Further, CV Ananda stated his desirability to visit the spot and to meet the families there. The Governor has called for the report from the state government, then he will decide," Bagchi said.

Earlier, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to the Director General of Police (DGP) West Bengal seeking an inquiry about how the postmortem report of the Kaliaganj minor victim got public. On April 20, the victim's body was found floating in a canal in Kaliaganj.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor