WBPSC Miscellaneous Preliminary Result 2025 Declared at psc.wb.gov.in; 10,229 Candidates Qualify for Mains – Know How to Check and Download PDF

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) on Wednesday declared the results of the Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Preliminary Examination 2023 on the official website at psc.wb.gov.in. A total of 10,229 candidates has provisionally qualified for the main examination. The results have been released in PDF format. Candidates who appeared in the preliminary exam can check their roll numbers in the result PDF and download the document for future use.

How to Check and Download WBPSC Miscellaneous Preliminary Result 2025 PDF

Candidates can follow these steps to check and download their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website at pscwbapplication.in or psc.wb.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the notification titled:

“List of candidates who are being qualified for the Main Examination provisionally on the basis of the results of Miscellaneous Services Recruitment (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 (Advertisement No. 11/2023)”

Step 3: Click on the relevant link to open the result PDF file

Step 4: Use the “Ctrl+F” shortcut on your keyboard to open the search box and enter your roll number or registration number as mentioned on your admit card

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference

The Commission has also released the category-wise cut-off marks. The cut-off for General, BC-A and BC-B categories is 145. For SC category, it is 141.5 and for ST category, it is 117.

Candidates who qualify the prelims will move to the next round, which is the Main Examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official WBPSC website.