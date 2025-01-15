We are fighting the Indian state: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Jan 15 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched a blistering attack on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, accusing the BJP, RSS, and their affiliates of systematically capturing India's institutions. Gandhi claimed that the Congress party's fight was no longer confined to political adversaries but was against the machinery of the Indian state itself.

“Do not think we are fighting a fair fight. If you believe this is merely against a political organization like the BJP or RSS, understand that they have captured almost every institution in our country. We are now up against the Indian state itself,” said Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, after the inauguration of the new Congress headquarters in the national capital on Wednesday.

Describing the broader ideological battle, Gandhi emphasized two conflicting visions of India. "This is the key fight taking place in India. There are two visions in conflict -- one is our idea, the idea of the Constitution; and the other is the idea of the RSS. One idea says India is a union of states -- we have all the scheduled languages featured in this Bhavan, equally placed together, without any superior or inferior language or culture or community. This building symbolises this diversity," he said.

Referring to Bhagwat's statement that true independence was achieved only with the construction of the Ram Mandir, Gandhi remarked, “Mohan Bhagwat has the audacity to inform us what he thinks about the Independence Movement and the nation. What he said yesterday is treason because if he is stating that the Constitution is invalid and the fight against the British was invalid then it's treason. In any other country, one would be arrested and tried. To say that India didn't get Independence in 1947 is an insult to every single Indian. And it's time we stop listening to such nonsense.”

Reflecting on Congress' history and its role in shaping modern India, Gandhi said, “This building stands as a reminder of the Congress party’s impact on India’s soul. Inside, you’ll find the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, and countless others who served the Constitution and saluted the Tricolour. In contrast, those in power today neither salute the Tricolour nor respect the Constitution. Their vision for India is one of control by a select few, silencing the voices of Dalits, minorities, tribals, and backward classes.”

Gandhi delved into India's philosophical roots. “Unlike the Western world, which focuses on outside the self, the Indian way of thinking is about understanding the self. Our great masters, they are all about understanding - precisely: where you come from, who you are, and what your nature is. The Bhagavad Gita, Bhagwan Shiva, Guru Nanak ji, and Sant Kabir, they all talk about that.”

The Congress leader also raised serious concerns about the functioning of the Election Commission, pointing to irregularities in the Maharashtra elections. "The sudden appearance of nearly one crore new voters between the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections raises alarm. Why is the Election Commission refusing to provide a transparent voters' list? What purpose does it serve to withhold this information? This lack of transparency undermines our democracy," he said.

Gandhi ended by reiterating the Congress party’s resolve. “We are the only party equipped to confront and defeat this agenda because we are an ideological party. This fight is about defending the soul of India, and the Congress is committed to that mission.”

