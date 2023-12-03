"We bow to Janta Janardan": Narendra Modi gets emotional after BJP sweeps Assembly Elections

With BJP set to win three out of the four states that went to the polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude towards the people of India for their love and support. “We bow to the Janta Janardan. The results in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan indicate that the people of India are firmly with politics of good governance and development, which the @BJP4India stands for,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). He also appreciated the “unwavering support” received from the people of these states and assured “we will keep working tirelessly for their well-being”. “A special thanks to the hardworking Party Karyakartas. Each of them is exemplary! They have worked tirelessly and highlighted our development agenda among the people,” he added. The Prime Minister also acknowledged the support for the BJP in Telangana which has “continued to grow” and hoped for this trend to continue further.“Our bond with Telangana is unbreakable and we will continue to work for the people. I appreciate the immense efforts of every BJP worker,” PM Modi wrote in Telugu on X.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, whose NCP faction is part of the BJP-led government, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, while the Congress said it would analyse what went wrong for it.“’Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India is making rapid progress. India’s popularity has increased at the international level. During the Ukraine war, when Indian students were stuck there, it was the prime minister who took the initiative to ensure safe passage for them after talking to the presidents of Russia and Ukraine. This has helped India’s stock rise in the eyes of the international community. In the last nine and a half years, the prime minister has implemented several big projects. Be it the railways, metros and highways, all are being expanded. He has helped to create a conducive atmosphere for investment. This is the exact reason why we decided to go with the NDA,” Pawar said Sunday. The assembly elections were held in a single phase in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram. In Chhattisgarh, the voting was held in two phases. The voting was largely peaceful in all the states and took place under heavy security arrangements. The results of the final assembly elections of 2023 will also set the tone for the crucial Lok Sabha elections in 2024.



