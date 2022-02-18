Weather alert! Rain alert in North east and Central India

The winter season is almost over across the country. After this, the temperature is likely to rise further in the next few weeks. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert. It is expected to rain in the northeastern states of the country. In the next five days, it will rain in West Bengal and Sikkim. Rainfall is also expected in Jharkhand, Odisha and Bihar on February 20-21. Rainfall is expected in both central and eastern India, according to Skymet. It will start raining from Madhya Pradesh from today and will continue till February 19. This will be followed by rains on February 19 and 21 in Chhattisgarh. This will be followed by rains on February 20 and 21 in the eastern part of the country including Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and Ganges West Bengal.

According to the meteorological department, strong winds are expected in Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on February 19 and 20. Its speed is expected to be 25-35 kmph. Not only that, it may rain in some parts of Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast above-normal rainfall over the southern peninsula and parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The meteorological department has forecast minimum temperatures across the country for the next fortnight after the cold snap on Thursday. For the next two weeks, the IMD said, the rest of the country is expected to remain dry for most of the week. Minimum temperatures are expected to rise gradually in most parts of the country between February 24 and March 2.