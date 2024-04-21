Weather Update for India: IMD Issues Warnings of Heavy Rains, Heatwave in Various States, Details Inside

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for both heavy unseasonal rains and heatwaves across various regions of India, highlighting the country's rapidly changing weather patterns. These shifts have been affecting agriculture and causing health concerns among the population.

A Western Disturbance is influencing several states in northern India, leading to the IMD's predictions of heavy downpours and heatwaves in different regions.

Over the next 24 hours, the IMD expects light to moderate rain and snowfall in the Western Himalayas, with the possibility of heavier precipitation and snowfall in isolated areas. Additionally, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Madhya Pradesh are likely to experience thunderstorms and hail along with light to moderate rain.

The IMD has also warned of moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and hail in Marathwada, Vidarbha, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and northwest Bengal. Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka are also expected to receive moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in some areas.

On Sunday, thunderstorms and rain are forecast for Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for rain in Pune, Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Beed, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad districts.

The IMD has advised people to take necessary precautions against the changing weather conditions, including staying hydrated, avoiding exposure to extreme temperatures, and seeking medical attention if they experience any health issues.