India Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heatwave Across Multiple States Including Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha on April 30

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast indicating the likelihood of Heat Wave to Severe Heat Wave conditions across multiple pockets of Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar. Additionally, isolated regions in Odisha are expected to experience similar intense heat. Furthermore, Heat Wave conditions are anticipated in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Jharkhand, Saurashtra & Kutch, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on April 30.

The main region affected by heat waves is Eastern India with slightly less intensity over Peninsular India. This is in line with our monthly forecast which had predicted that heat waves are likely to be more severe and more intense over these regions. In the current scenario, the heat wave-related Red Alert has been given for four days over Gangetic West Bengal, 3 days for Odisha and 3 days for Bihar. For Jharkhand, we have given an Orange or Yellow Alert. We are increasing the warning level to Orange for Telangana, for interior Karnataka and for coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 4-5 days, said IMD scientist Soma Sen .

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted maximum temperatures ranging from 42-45°C in certain areas of Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on Monday. Similarly, temperatures between 40-42°C are expected across many parts of East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana. Additionally, in some regions of Vidarbha, Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, north interior Karnataka, as well as pockets of Chhattisgarh, Saurashtra, and Kutch, temperatures are projected to be within this range, as per the IMD's statement.