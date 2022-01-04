Weekend curfew in Delhi from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am, buses to function fully

Amid a spike in Covid cases, the Delhi government has imposed a weekend curfew from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am in the national capital. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced the imposition of a weekend curfew in the national capital. All employees of government offices will shift to “Work From Home” mode except for those associated with the Essential Services category. He warned Delhi residents against stepping out of their homes during the curfew on Saturday and Sunday. “Do not step out of home unless it is a medical emergency,” he said.

On weekdays, Delhi has mandated that shops in markets will be allowed to open between 10 am and 8 pm on an odd-even basis. While restaurants and bars are permitted to function from 8 am- 10 pm with 50% seating capacity, hotels are not allowed to host conferences. Furthermore, multiplexes, theatres, banquet halls, auditoriums, spas, gymnasiums, entertainment parks and Yoga centres have been asked to remain closed. Meanwhile, all types of gatherings are banned with marriage functions and funerals restricted to 20 persons each. There is also a curb on the movement of persons between 10 pm and 5 am. Buses and metro will function at 100 per cent but not without a mask.