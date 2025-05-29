West Bengal Accident: 5 Killed, Three Injured in Lory-Auto Collision Near Iranchi Bridge on NH 116B

Five killed and three others were seriously injured when a lorry collided with an auto near the Iranchi Bridge on National Highway 116B in West Bengal on Thursday morning, May 29. The accident occurred as the auto was turning towards Kathi, leading to a devastating impact.

All the victims are reported to be residents of the Kathi area. Eyewitnesses said the collision was so severe that the auto was completely mangled, trapping several passengers inside. Local residents and passersby rushed to help, while police teams from Khajuri and Marishda stations arrived promptly to carry out rescue operations.

