West Bengal: Bangaledeshi smugglers attack BSF jawan in Nadia district
By ANI | Published: January 18, 2023 12:46 PM 2023-01-18T12:46:29+5:30 2023-01-18T18:20:02+5:30
A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was severely injured after smugglers attacked him at the Indo-Bangla border in Nadia ...
A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was severely injured after smugglers attacked him at the Indo-Bangla border in Nadia district of West Bengal.
The incident happened on Tuesday morning when Bangladeshi smugglers tried to enter India illegally, the BSF said.
"Brave CT Ram Pratap Tetarwal @BSF_SouthBengal got severe injuries on the line of duty while fighting with smugglers in the bordering area of Distt Nadia(WB)," the BSF-SouthBengal tweeted.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app