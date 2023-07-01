West Bengal: ED grills Saayoni Ghosh for 11 hours in teachers' recruitment scam case

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 1 : Enforcement Directorate on Friday grilled Trinamool Congress youth state president and Bengali actress Saayoni Ghosh for 11 hours in connection with the teachers' recruitment scam case in West Bengal.

Talking to the reporters after coming out of the ED office, she said she has cooperated with the central probe agency and will continue to do so.

"I have submitted some of the basic documents and cooperated with them (ED officials) too. I stayed here for 11 hours today. I think they (ED officers) are satisfied. I may come again if they ask me," said Trinamool Congress youth state president and Bengali actress Saayoni Ghosh.

Saayoni Ghosh was summoned by the ED in connection with the teachers' recruitment scam case in West Bengal on Friday.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate issued a summon to Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to appear before it on June 13 in connection with the alleged teacher recruitment scam on June 8.

In May, Banerjee was questioned for over 9 hours by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the multi-crore recruitment scam in West Bengal schools.

Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha on Friday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for harassing the opposition using central agencies and claimed that it its their "desperate attempt for revenge."

"Some people are there, and some agencies that are there are not doing the right thing; they are trying unsuccessfully to harass many people, especially the opposition," Shatrughan Sinha said.

Lashing out at the BJP, he said that it is a desperate attempt to take revenge before they go out of power. "It is a desperate attempt for revenge; as the lamp flickers before extinguishing, the same condition exists for the BJP," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor