West Bengal: Five Loaded Wagons of Goods Train Derail at Kumedpur, No Casualties Reported

Several coaches of a goods train derailed in the Kumedpur Yard of the Katihar Division in Malda, West Bengal. Following the incident, two trains have been canceled, six have been diverted, and four have been short-terminated.

“A total of five wagons derailed, but fortunately, no one was injured,” De confirmed. The goods train, identified as DN IORG/BTPN/LD 70649, was passing through Kumedpur station in the Katihar division when the derailment happened, completely blocking the main line.

Sources from the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) suggest that the derailment in Katihar may have been due to an engineering issue, though the precise cause will be determined after a thorough investigation. Katihar Divisional Railway Manager Surendra Kumar confirmed that the down line has been cleared, and efforts are ongoing to restore the up line. Rail traffic between New Jalpaiguri and Katihar is expected to resume shortly.

