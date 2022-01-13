West Bengal govt sets up air ambulance facility at site of Gangasagar Mela
By ANI | Published: January 13, 2022 11:04 PM2022-01-13T23:04:24+5:302022-01-13T23:15:02+5:30
West Bengal government has set up air ambulance services to provide emergency treatment to patients and transfer them to hospitals from Gangasagar, where devotees have gathered for a holy bath on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.
West Bengal government has set up air ambulance services to provide emergency treatment to patients and transfer them to hospitals from Gangasagar, where devotees have gathered for a holy bath on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.
There is only one helipad in the sea area, so Sagar Bakkhali Development Board has constructed a helipad next to Gangasagar Bus Stand.
Two women were taken to the medical facility via air ambulance after suffering from burn injuries and leg fracture respectively.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app