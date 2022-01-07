West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee to hold virtual meeting with PM Modi, on Friday due to sudden rise in Covid-19 cases

Amid the rise in corona cases, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will hold a virtual meeting with Prime minister Narendra Modi, on Friday. The CM is going to discuss the spike of corona in the state and also the Omicron outbreak.

Mamata Banerjee on Thursday informed the media persons about the meeting while addressing a press conference in the Howrah district. Bengal is also facing a huge spike in corona cases, as well as in Omicron cases.

On Thursday the state recorded 15,421 fresh Covid-19 while 6,569 among 15,421 was recorded from Kolkata. According to state bulletin data now the state has climbed to 8,059 active covid cases. While hospitalization is also increasing in the state, on Thursday the state recorded 2,228 patients who are been admitted, while on Wednesday 2,009 patients were hospitalized. The death toll in the state touched 19,846.



So far the state recorded 20 cases on the new variant Omicron. And due to this, the state has also made the RT-PCR test compulsory for traveling on Thursday. The CM also warned that the next 15 days are crucial and more restrictions will be imposed on the state, which will depend on the future situation of covid-19.