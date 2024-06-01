West Bengal: Mob Throws EVM and VVPAT Machines into Pond in South 24 Parganas, Videos Go Viral

A shocking visuals were emerged on Saturday morning after a voting machines was found floating in water in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district amid polling for the 7th and final phase of ongoing Lok Sabha election 2024 began on Saturday, June 1 across seven states and the Union Territory, including nine seats in West Bengal.

According to the reports, a mob threw EVM and VVPAT machines into the water at booth numbers 40 and 41 in Kultai, South 24 Parganas. Some locals allegedly reported that some Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers were preventing them from voting. Because of this, voters at the polling station got angry and threw EVM and VVPAT machines into the pond. However, TMC denied the allegations.

EVM and VVPAT Machine in Water

VIDEO | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EVM and VVPAT machine were reportedly thrown in water by a mob at booth number 40, 41 in Kultai, South 24 Parganas, #WestBengal.





Kulatali is a constituency of Jayanagar Lok Sabha. According to news agency PTI, this is the incident of booth number 40 and 41. A video of the EVM floating in the pond was shared by the news agency on X, formerly known as Twitter.

EVM Machine Seen Floating in Pond

West Bengal: EVM machine was seen floating in water during voting in South 24 Parganas.

According to local sources, the villagers went to line up at the polling station before 7 o'clock this morning. It is claimed that Trinamool workers-supporters stopped them at that time. The agitated villagers then allegedly threw away the EVMs and VVPATs in protest.