West Bengal: Police recovers crude bombs from football ground in Birbhum
By ANI | Published: March 27, 2022 03:05 PM2022-03-27T15:05:30+5:302022-03-27T15:15:02+5:30
West Bengal police recovered crude bombs in Sikandarpur village of Birbhum on Sunday, informed officials.
The crude bombs were found inside a plastic bag near a football ground.
A bomb squad team of CID was called to defuse the bombs.
A total of eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on March 22 after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bhadu Sheikh. The case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation
Further details awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
