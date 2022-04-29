West Bengal: STF arrests illegal arms racketeer in Kolkata

The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police arrested a man and recovered two countrymade pistols on Thursday.

The arrest was made in Parsi Bagan lane area.

According to Police, the arrested person Ajijur Momin (24) alias Ajijul, is an illegal arms racketeer and two country-made improvised 7mm firearms along with other articles were recovered from his possession.

Momin is resident of Kaliachak, Malda.He was arrested in the relevant sections of the Arms Act. He will be produced before Court on Friday.

The investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

