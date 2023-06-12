West Bengal: TMC leader's convoy attacked in Bankura; pilot car damaged

Bankura (West Bengal) [India], June 12 : Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sayantika Banerjee's convoy was allegedly attacked by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Joypur area of Bankura on Monday.

Meanwhile, the pilot car accompanying her has been damaged.

More details are awaited.

Earlier in May, West Bengal minister Birbaha Hansda's vehicle was attacked in Jhargram district as members of the Kurmi community allegedly pelted stones at senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee's convoy, in which she was travelling.

After the incident, State Minister Birbaha Hansda said, "My car windshield is broken, some pieces fell on me and I got hurt by them."

"We will take answers from each and every leader of the Kurmi tribe for what happened today," Handsa said.

"If they do not answer, then from Saturday onwards Trinamool Congress will go to each and every leader of the Kurmi community and take the answer," she said.

