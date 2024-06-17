West Bengal Train Accident: Ashwini Vaishnaw Visits Injured At Hospital, Vows Thorough Investigation

In the aftermath of the Kanchanjunga Express accident, Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav visited North Bengal Medical College and Hospital to meet with those injured in the rail incident. Vaishnav assured a complete probe who has been receiving a complete flak from opposition. The collision between the Sealdah-bound 13174 Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train resulted in the loss of at least 9 lives and left more than 46 individuals with severe injuries, as stated by a high-ranking North Frontier Railway (NFR) official on Monday morning.

VIDEO | Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) meets people who were injured in Kanchanjunga Express accident at a hospital in #Darjeeling. pic.twitter.com/MtiyaDmExd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 17, 2024

The incident took place in the vicinity of Rangapani, situated near the New Jalpaiguri station. The accident occurred at approximately 9 am while the Kanchanjungha Express was traveling from Agartala to Sealdah. The train had been progressing along its designated route when the unfortunate collision with the goods train transpired, leading to the tragic consequences. Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the site of the train collision at Rangapani near New Jalpaiguri station in West Bengal to assess the situation firsthand. Due to the narrow road, Ashwini traveled on the pillion of a motorbike for part of the journey to reach the accident site.

Talking to the reporters, Vaishnaw said, "Commission of Railway Safety will conduct a thorough investigation. Rescue operation has concluded and now the focus is on restoration, this is the main line. We will identify the reason behind this accident and will take proper preventive measures for the future."The death toll in the Kanchanjungha express accident rose to 15 and over 60 were injured. Authorities cautioned that the casualty count might escalate, as state and central agencies, in tandem with local volunteers, were engaged in intensive efforts to rescue any passengers still potentially trapped inside. According to a senior railway official, those who lost their lives include the pilot and co-pilot of the goods train.



