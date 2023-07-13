Western railways cancel 20 trains for low occupancy

Prayagraj (UP), July 13 The Western Railway has cancelled 20 special trains due to low occupancy.

ChiefPublic Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Central Railway (NCR), Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said that the 20 special trains that have been cancelled for particular duration, include 09183 Mumbai Central-Varanasi weekly that has been cancelled between July 19 and August 30.

Other trains include 09184 Banaras-Mumbai weekly that has been cancelled between July 21 and September 1, 09417 Ahmedabad-Patna weekly (July 24 and August 28), 09418 Patna- Ahmedabad Weekly (July 25-August 29), 09421 Ahmedabad-Darbhanga weekly (July 17- August 28), 09422 Darbhanga -Ahmedabad weekly (July 19-August 30) and 09413 Ahmedabad- Samastipur weekly (July 18 and August 29).

Similarly, 09414 Samastipur-Ahmedabad weekly will not run from July 20 to August 31), 09005 Vapi-Izzatnagar bi-weekly (July 16-August 27).

Besides, 09006 Izzatnagar-Vapi bi-weekly Izzatnagar stands cancelled between July 17 and August 28, 09025 Valsad-Danapur weekly (July 24 - August 28), 09026 Danapur-Valsad weekly between July 25 - August 29), 09097 and Danapur-Jammu Tawi weekly from July 17-August 28.

In addition, the 09098 Jammu Tawi-Danapur has been cancelled between July 18 and August 29, 09343 Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Patna weekly(July 21 - August 25), 09344 Patna-Ambedkar Nagar weekly (July 22 and August 26), 09117 Surat-Subedarganj weekly (July 21 and August 25), 09118 Subedarganj-Surat weekly (July 22-August 26) even as 09321 Indore- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra weekly (July 26-August 30) while 09322 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra- Indore Weekly (July 28-September 1)

