What Has PM Modi Done in Last Decade?" DMK Leader Counters PM's Family Statement

The opposition attacked Narendra Modi asking about his family to which he replied that the entire nation is my family. He further answered that his life is like an open book. People of the country know about it. When I left home in my childhood, I left with a dream that I would live for the countrymen, he said. Further, attacking dynasty parties, in the country, he said they may have different faces, but jhoot and loot was their common character. In PM Modi's remarks Tamil Nadu DMK leader stated What PM Modi has done for the country.

In response to PM Narendra Modi's statement, "My country is my family" remark, DMK leader Saravanan Annadurai says, "It's a mere rhetoric. I want to ask the Prime Minister, what has he done for the country in the last 10 years. You promised so many things. You promised Rs 15 lakhs if you brought back the black money which is stashed away. Why are you not giving these Rs 15 lakhs to your family members and cheating on them..."

What Modi Said?

On Monday, Modi stated that Mera Bharat, Mera Parivaar, underscoring that the entirety of India constituted his family and emphasizing the transparency of his life. Restating his dedication to the nation's populace, he recounted departing from home at a youthful age with aspirations of serving the people.

Speaking at a heavily attended public rally in the district, the Prime Minister also affirmed his commitment to public welfare by referring to himself as a "sevak" (servant). Contending that the opposition said he had no family, the PM said 140 crore people of this country are my family. Mera Bharat mera parivaar,(My India is my family).

He further said his life is like an open book. People of the country know about it. When I left home in my childhood, I left with a dream that I would live for the countrymen, he said. Further, attacking dynasty parties, in the country, he said they may have different faces, but jhoot and loot was their common character.

Modi further said that while TRS became BRS, it did not change anything, apparently for Telangana. Now the Congress has succeeded the regional party in the ruling saddle, but “nothing is going to happen, he claimed.