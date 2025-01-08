What is FASTag? Check How to Activate FASTag Online and Offline With Step-by-Step Registration Guide

The Maharashtra government announced that the FASTag for all vehicles will be mandatory from April 1, 2025. Vehicles plying on the road should carry FASTag stickers on them. This was announced during the state cabinet meeting.

What Is FASTag?

FASTag is a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)-based technology that allows seamless toll collection through stickers by deducting money online from the linked bank accounts of the vehicle owner. It can be connected through digital wallets, like UPI, Google Pay, Paytm Wallet, etc.

This digital technology is managed by government authorities such as the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), which aims to reduce vehicular traffic due to human intervention and easy toll payment at toll plazas quickly. The Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, mandated FASTag for the registration of all four-wheeler vehicles purchased after December 1, 2017, and for renewing vehicle fitness certificates.

How to Activate or Register FASTag Online and Offline

1. FASTag Offline Registration

To apply for FASTag offline through the bank, you need to submit certain documents related to your vehicle and personnel, such as a Registration Certificate (RC), PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License and passport-size photo. Then, pay the fee for your selected FASTag plan. You will receive FASTag at the bank POS with activation instructions.

2. FASTag Online Registration

The FASTag can be applied in both online and offline formats. You can register online through the bank's mobile application or website. You can also apply FASTag through NCPI website by clicking on apply "Apply Online" tab. Fill in the required details in the given form. Upload your KYC documents and vehicle RC numbers. You can also check your NETC FASTag Status on the website after registration.

3. Once the registration process is completed, the FASTag will be activated and linked to the bank account or digital wallet. You can also use the FASTag wallet by recharging it via UPI, Credit or Debit cards for easy transactions.