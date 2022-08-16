When all metro trains in Hyderabad came to a halt

Hyderabad, Aug 16 All the 55 metro trains of Hyderabad Metro were stopped on as is where is basis for mass rendition of the national anthem on Monday. The trains running on all the three corridors were stopped for 52 seconds at 11.30 a.m.

The national anthem was recited in metro trains and at stations with passengers and metro staff standing to attention and singing "Jana Gana Mana" in unison.

The nation anthem was recited across the state as part of Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu, the two week-long celebrations to mark 75 years of independence.

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited are celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu with patriotic fervour.

As a part of these ongoing celebrations, various activities were organised on Monday with the participation of N.V.S. Reddy, MD, HMRL, and K.V.B. Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, and other senior officers of HMRL and L&TMRHL at Ameerpet Metro Station.

A Joy Ride was organised for the specially-abled students of Swayamkrushi orphanage and students of Twinkle Star School, who travelled between Ameerpet and Miyapur both ways and experienced the joy of riding the metro.

About 60 of these children who were travelling by metro for the first time were extremely excited and boisterous, continually chanting full throated "Bharat Mataki Jai"; "Vande Mataram" etc., slogans.

Travelling with the children, N.V.S. Reddy and K.V.B. Reddy supported their enthusiasm and engaged with them. A drawing exhibition and dance performances on the patriotic theme were also organised with the participation of the students at Ameerpet Metro Station.

"Living the spirit of Freedom, Hyderabad Metro Rail is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav & Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu, reverberating with the patriotic theme and committed to serving the nation by connecting Hyderabad in the journey of growth. As the national and state asset, Hyderabad Metro Rail is a true embodiment of unity in diversity helping the city move with utmost safety, punctuality, and reliability," said N.V.S. Reddy.

K.V.B. Reddy said it was an absolute delight to celebrate this occasion with students, who made this engagement memorable.

"As the city's lifeline, Hyderabad Metro Rail is abuzz with various events and activities engaging everyone in the journey of freedom resonating with the essence of India's Independence. We are indeed proud to be a vital contributor in providing the lifeline and mobility to our city of pearls," he said.

