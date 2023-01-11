WHO gathering information, validating reports linked to Uzbekistan Cough syrup deaths

Uzbekistan alleged on December 22 that 18 children had died after consuming medicines manufactured by Marion Biotech company. WHO is still in the process of gathering information regarding the incident.

"We are in touch with the Uzbek authorities and are still in the process of gathering information and validating these reports." WHO toon deaths of children in Uzbekistan.

WHO replied same few days ago in an e-mail toregarding the investigation of Uzbekistan deaths.

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration department has suspended the production licence of Marion Biotech company linked to Uzbekistan's deaths of 18 children.

"We have suspended the production license of Marion Biotech company after not providing enough documents, show-cause notice was also given by the state licensing authority depending upon the documents asked during the inspection which they didn't provide," said Gautam Buddh Nagar Drug inspector Vaibhav Babbar.

He further said that sample results are still pending.

Earlier in connection to Cough Syrup deaths in Uzbekistan, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "All manufacturing activities of Marion Biotech, in Noida, stopped in view of reports of contamination in cough syrup Dok1 Max."

"We await the reports, factory was inspected. We've halted the production of all medicines. It needs to be found why cases came from a single hospital there. Our products go to other countries as well." Said Marion Biotech Pharma Company legal head Hasan Harris to ANI

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya also tweeted on 29 December 22, "Joint inspection of Noida facility of Marion Biotech, was carried out by UP Drug Control & CDSCO team. Further action is underway. Samples of cough syrup taken from manufacturing premises & sent to Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory, Chandigarh for testing."

