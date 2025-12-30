Who Is Aviva Baig? Delhi Photographer To Marry Priyanka Gandhi's Son Raihan Vadra

Rihan Vadra, son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and businessman Robert Vadra, is set to marry his long-time girlfriend. 25-year-old Rihan got privately engaged to Aviva after dating for 7 years. A couple of photos were widely shared on social sites.

Aviva had uploaded a picture of their engagement ceremony with Raihan on her Instagram story three days back, which she now added to her Insta highlights section with three heart emojis.

Who Is Aviva Baig?

Aviva Biag is a Delhi-based photographer by profession. According to her LinkedIn profile, she completed her graduation in Journalism and Communication from OP Jindal Global University and schooling from Modern School. According to reports quoting sources, Aviva's family and Vadra's family are family friends.

Aviva is the co-founder a photographic studio and production company of Atelier 11 that works with agencies, news sites, brands and clients across India. She also participated in an exhibition called ‘You Cannot Miss This' in collaboration with Method Gallery (2023).

She is also a freelance producer at PlusRymn, has served as a junior project manager at PROPAGANDA, worked as a marketing intern at Art Chain India, and was the editor-in-chief of The Journal at I-Parliament. She has also completed internships at Verve Magazine India and Creative IMAGE Magazine, according NDTV report.