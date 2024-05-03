Who Is KL Sharma? Gandhi Family Loyalist Fielded By Congress From Amethi

The Congress party nominated KL Sharma as its candidate from the Gandhi family bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. This seat, traditionally contested by Gandhi family members for several terms, will now see a non-Gandhi candidate. However, Sharma is not an unfamiliar face.

KL Sharma, whose full name is Kishori Lal Sharma, is deeply associated with the Gandhi family, having worked alongside Rajiv Gandhi in Rae Bareli and Amethi since 1983.

Originally from Punjab, Kishori Lal Sharma first arrived in Amethi in 1983 with Rajiv Gandhi. Since then, he has consistently worked for the Congress party.

Following Rajiv Gandhi's demise, his connection with the Gandhi family became familial. He has been actively involved in the Congress party's activities in Rae Bareli and Amethi. Even in absence of a Gandhi family member contesting the seat, Sharma was overseeing Sheila Kaul's work and at other times monitoring Satish Sharma's initiatives.

When Sonia Gandhi entered active politics in Amethi, KL Sharma accompanied her, becoming her representative in Amethi. Even after Sonia Gandhi vacated the Amethi seat for Rahul Gandhi and moved to Rae Bareli, KL Sharma took on the responsibility for both constituencies.

KL Sharma has been diligently overseeing the activities in Rae Bareli and Amethi, maintaining his loyalty and dedication to the Congress party. He has served as the head of the Bihar Congress and has been recognized as an excellent organizer. Additionally, he has worked with the AICC and the Punjab Committee.

The announcement of KL Sharma (Kishori Lal Sharma) as the candidate from Amethi by Congress, instead of fielding Rahul Gandhi, challenges BJP's Smriti Irani. Voting in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections for Rae Bareli and Amethi constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will take place on May 20th. The nomination deadline is Friday (May 3) at 3 p.m.

On Thursday, regarding the announcement of the candidate, KL Sharma had said that all preparations have been made. The announcement will be made soon. However, he stated that these preparations are for the Gandhi family.

Rae Bareli and Amethi are considered traditional strongholds of the Gandhi-Nehru family, as members of this family have represented these constituencies for several decades.