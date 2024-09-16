Who Is Oshin Sharma? HAS Officer, Social Media Influencer, Transferred for Pending Works

After controversy over trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who was accused of falsifying her documents, another public servant has come into the spotlight. Oshin Sharma, an administrative services officer, has become a notable figure on social media following her clearance of the UPSC exam.

Oshin Sharma, a popular HAS officer with over 500,000 followers on the Meta-owned social media platform Instagram, has recently drawn the attention of the Himachal Pradesh government. The state government transferred her after it was discovered that many tasks in her office were pending. Notably, she has not been assigned a new post as of now.

Previously serving as Tehsildar in Sandhol, Sharma came under scrutiny when Dharampur Sub-Divisional Officer Joginder Patial issued a show-cause notice to her. Mandi Divisional Commissioner Apoorva Devgan reviewed her performance and found that administrative work was not completed on time. Consequently, the SDM was instructed to take action. The review highlighted numerous pending tasks under Sharma's jurisdiction.

Oshin Sharma is active on social media, with over 200,000 followers on Facebook, nearly 100,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter), and more than 60,000 subscribers on YouTube. Her delay in work has sparked significant discussion on social media.

Who is Oshin Sharma?

Oshin Sharma hails from Bharmaur in the Chamba district. Her family settled in Himachal Pradesh when her father took a job in Dharamsala. On April 25, 2021, Sharma married BJP MLA Vishal Neharia from Dharamsala but later accused him of physical abuse. The couple subsequently divorced.

Sharma holds a Master’s degree in Chemistry from Punjab University and initially aspired to become a doctor. She was involved in student politics before attempting the UPSC exam. After failing initially, she was selected in 2019 and received her first posting as a BDO.