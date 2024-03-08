Who Is Ranveer Allahbadia Aka ‘BeerBiceps’? Know YouTuber Who Engages in Fun Banter With PM Modi at National Creators Award 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred the Disruptor of the Year Award to Ranveer Allahbadia, Aka ‘BeerBiceps,’ at the National Creators Award 2024 at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Friday, March 8. The National Creators Award is an initiative to recognize excellence in domains such as storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming. It is conceived as a platform for harnessing creativity to inspire beneficial transformation.

While presenting the award to the young YouTuber, PM Modi asked him to share his fitness 'mantra' with the people. He emphasized the importance of yoga and meditation. In a lighthearted manner, the PM teased the opposition, suggesting that they might say, 'Modiji ki baat bata raha hai,' and then "People may say now that he's saying what Modiji says, He belongs to BJP now."

PM Modi revealed that he has been sleeping very little every day for many years. Hence, people should be aware of completing their sleep cycles.

About Ranveer Allahbadia Aka ‘BeerBiceps’

Ranveer Allahbadia, widely known as BeerBiceps, who is a popular Indian YouTuber and entrepreneur. He gained fame for his content focusing on self-improvement and motivation, inspiring audiences with his informative videos.

Allahbadia completed his schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. As per the LinkedIn profile, he pursued B.Tech in electronics and telecommunication from Dwarkadas Jivanlal Sanghvi College of Engineering.

YouTuber has more than 3 million followers on Instagram. He is the co-founder of BeerBiceps Monk Entertainment, Level: Mind Body Sleep journal and others. His educational journey has contributed to his ambitious spirit. He has been involved in various podcasting ventures, and during today's event, he also insisted PM Modi attend his podcast.

The Ranveer Show podcast has welcomed a diverse array of esteemed guests, ranging from Bollywood actors and cricketers to paranormal investigators and various other notable personalities.

Ranveer and Viraj Sheth, co-founders of Monk Entertainment in India, were honoured in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list for 2022.