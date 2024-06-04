Lok Sabha Results 2024: Who Is Sheikh Abdul Rashid? All You Need to Know About Jailed Leader Who Defeated Omar Abdullah in J&K’s Baramulla

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, widely known as Engineer Rashid, an independent candidate currently incarcerated in Tihar jail, has clinched victory in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency of Jammu and Kashmir, defeating former chief minister Omar Abdullah.

With a resounding victory margin of over 2 lakh votes, Engineer Rashid secured 4,52,812 votes, while National Conference leader Omar Abdullah garnered 2,53,888 votes. Conceding defeat, Abdullah acknowledged the people's verdict, stating, "Congratulations to Engineer Rashid for his victory in North Kashmir. I don’t believe his victory will hasten his release from prison nor will the people of North Kashmir get the representation they have a right to, but the voters have spoken and in a democracy that’s all that matters," in a social media post.

I think it’s time to accept the inevitable. Congratulations to Engineer Rashid for his victory in North Kashmir. I don’t believe his victory will hasten his release from prison nor will the people of North Kashmir get the representation they have a right to but the voters have… — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 4, 2024

Who Is Sheikh Abdul Rashid?

Engineer Rashid, the chairman of the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), has a history of controversial statements and actions. Arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2019 for his alleged involvement in a terror funding case.

He served as a two-time MLA from the Langate constituency, winning in 2008 and 2014, and has consistently contested elections as an independent candidate. Rashid gained the moniker 'Engineer Rashid' in 2008 when he transitioned from a career as a construction engineer to enter politics. He won the Langate constituency after a brief 17-day campaign, demonstrating his ability to connect with voters swiftly.

Currently, Rashid is in Delhi's Tihar Jail, facing charges related to terror funding. His arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act marked a significant development in the region's political landscape.

During the recent election campaign, Rashid's two sons, Asrar Rashid and Abrar Rashid, led efforts on their father's behalf, expressing confidence in his ability to secure votes despite his incarceration.

According to TOI, His assets, valued at Rs 1.5 crore, mark a significant increase from Rs 80 lakh in 2019. Notable assets include a 41,072 sq ft non-agricultural land in his hometown Langate and a house in Srinagar worth Rs 90 lakh. Rashid has disclosed liabilities amounting to Rs 11.3 lakh in home loan and Rs 3.1 lakh in Kissan Credit Card loans. Financial disclosures indicate a modest Rs 1,424 in his sole bank account, with pension cited as his source of income while his spouse works as a "housemaid."