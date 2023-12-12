Who is Vasudev Devnani, Rajasthan's new Assembly Speaker

Vasudev Devnani was named the speaker of Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday. Vasudev Devnani won the Ajmer West constituency in the 2003 Rajasthan Assembly Election by defeating Congress candidate Naren Shahani Bhagat with a margin of 2,440 votes. Vasudev Devnani won the Ajmer North constituency in the 2008 Rajasthan Assembly Election by defeating Congress candidate Dr Shrigopal Baheti with a margin of 688 votes. Devnani again won the seat in the 2013 Rajasthan Assembly Election by defeating Congress candidate Dr Shrigopal Baheti with a margin of 20,479 votes.

Who is Vasudev Devnani?

Vasudev Devnani won the Ajmer North constituency in the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly Election by defeating Congress candidate Mahendra Singh Ralawata with a margin of 4,644 votes.

Vasudev Devnani is considered a close leader of the Sangh.

He started taking interest in politics right from his student days. After joining RSS, Devnani joined its student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

After spending a lot of time in RSS, Devnani joined BJP. After this, in the year 2003, he reached Rajasthan Legislative Assembly by winning the election from Ajmer North constituency.

From 2003 to 2008, he became the Minister of State for Technical Education in the Vasundhara Raje government. After this, he also became the Minister of State with independent charge for primary and secondary education in the ministry of Vasundhara Raje from 2013 to 2018.

He has obtained BE degree in Electrical Engineering from Jodhpur, Rajasthan. He has also been the Dean of Vidya Bhawan Polytechnic College in Udaipur. His wife is employed as a school teacher and the couple have two children a son and a daughter.



