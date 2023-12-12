Who needs ‘Money Heist’ when…: PM Modi mocks Congress over Odisha mega cash haul

"Taking a fresh swipe at the Congress over the recovery of over Rs 300 crores in cash from premises linked to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu in his native Jharkhand and neighbouring Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said one need not be hooked on to the popular Netflix series 'Money Heist' when the story of the Congress 'looting' public money over the last 70 years was unfolding before their eyes.

'Money Heist' is a Spanish crime thriller known for its intricate and twisted plot. Sharing a video posted by the BJP on its official handles across social media platforms, with the caption 'Congress presents the MONEY HEIST!', on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted, "In India, who needs 'Money Heist' fiction. When you have the Congress Party, whose heists are legendary for 70 years and counting!"

In India, who needs 'Money Heist' fiction, when you have the Congress Party, whose heists are legendary for 70 years and counting! https://t.co/J70MCA5lcG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2023

The video depicts Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge standing alongside Dheeraj Sahu. It also shows glimpses of the Congress Rajya MP Sahu walking alongside Rahul Gandhi as part of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. A character's face in the Netflix series has also been edited in the video shared and is replaced by the face of Rahul Gandhi, who is seen diving into a huge pile of cash.

The Income Tax department has, so far, netted Rs 351 crore in cash during its searches at Boudh Distillery Private Limited, a company based in Odisha. The company is allegedly linked to Dheeraj Sahu, sources said. According to the sources, the searches are still underway.

The crackdown was launched on December 6, covering 25 premises in Odisha and Jharkhand. Meanwhile, the counting of the currency stuffed in 176 bags was completed, and the I-T department deposited the seized amount in the government treasury.

The Congress, meanwhile, has distanced itself from the mega cash haul from the MP's home, claiming that only Sahu can explain money recovered from the premises linked to him.

"The Indian National Congress is in no way connected with the businesses of Dheeraj Sahu, MP. Only he can explain, and should explain, how huge amounts of cash have been reportedly unearthed by the income-tax authorities from his properties," Congress MP Jairam Ramesh posted earlier from his official X handle."