Who was compounder-turned-gangster Sanjeev Jeeva shot dead in Lucknow court?

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 8 : A notorious gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari aka Jeeva originally from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Wednesday inside an SC/ST court in Lucknow.

Jeeva was involved with several infamous gangs and carried out several criminal activities for almost three decades and was an active member of Mafia turned politician Mukhtar Ansari and had committed various crimes.

Although he started his journey as a compounder at a dispensary, he soon formed a group with 36 active members named IS-1. His gang was active in most of the areas of Western UP and was involved in murder, loot, extortion, robbery, cheating and kidnapping cases.

Jeeva became an infamous gangster after the murder of Krishna Nand Rai BJP leader Braham Dutt Dwivedi in 1997 for which he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

According to Uttar Pradesh Police, 24 cases were registered against in various serious IPCs like 302(Murder) 307(attempt to murder), 120B(Criminal conspiracy) and many more in different police stations of Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Gazipur, Farrukhabad, and Hardwar.

He was convicted in one case and was sentenced to life imprisonment in July 2003. He was serving his imprisonment in Lucknow Jail.

UP Police booked Jeeva under the Gangster Act 22 times. His property worth 4 crore was also confiscated under provisions of the Act.

Sanjeev Jeeva's wife Payal also contested the UP Assembly election in 2017 on the ticket of RLD from the Muzaffarnagar Sadar area later on she lost the contest.

On Thursday, Jeeva was shot inside the Lucknow Civil Court on Thursday when he was brought to court for a hearing. The gangster was accused of the murder of BJP leader Brahm Dutt Dwivedi.

According to the police officials, the assailant made his way to the court disguised as a lawyer.

In the shooting incident, two police officials and a child were also injured.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor