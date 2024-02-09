Why Not Balasaheb Thackeray? MNS Leader Demands Bharat Ratna For Late Shiv Sena Supremo

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the prestigious Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honor, for three distinguished individuals - former Prime Ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao, along with Dr. MS Swaminathan. These individuals were recognized for their exceptional contributions to various fields within the nation. Notably, Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao are former Prime Ministers, while Dr. MS Swaminathan is renowned as the father of the Indian Green Revolution.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray has urged the Modi government to extend this honor to Balasaheb Thackeray as well. Raj Thackeray conveyed this demand through a post on the social media platform X, emphasizing that leaders such as P.V. Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and Dr. MS Swaminathan were honored with the Bharat Ratna posthumously. Thackeray argued that Balasaheb Thackeray, a prominent cartoonist and a unique leader who played a vital role in awakening the identity of Hindus across the country, deserves this prestigious recognition.

Raj Thackeray highlighted the political generosity of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the center in conferring the Bharat Ratna on leaders like PV Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and Pranab Mukherjee. He asserted that Balasaheb Thackeray should also be bestowed with the Bharat Ratna, considering his significant impact on the national stage.

In the past 15 days, a total of five dignitaries have been honored with the Bharat Ratna, including two former Prime Ministers, one former Deputy Prime Minister, one former Chief Minister, and a renowned agricultural expert. Notably, four of these individuals are being awarded posthumously. Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally announced the names of these distinguished recipients.

