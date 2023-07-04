Wide cracks appear in Uttarakhand's Mastari village after heavy rain

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], July 4 : Wide cracks have appeared in the roads and walls of several homes in Uttarakhand's Mastari village following heavy rain in the area.

Mastari is located 10 kilometres from Uttarkashi district headquarters and the rainwater streams have started bursting from the houses.

Earlier this year, many residential and commercial buildings in Joshimath developed cracks due to land subsidence due to which many people had to be relocated from their houses to safe buildings. And a number of commercial buildings also had to be demolished.

The Uttarakhand government also announced relief packages worth crores for the affected families of Joshimath.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on January 28 informed that 863 buildings with cracks had been noticed due to the disaster.

