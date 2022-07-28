Widespread rain likely in J&K

Srinagar, July 28 Widespread light to moderate rain is likely to occur in J&K during the next 24 hours, the MeT department predicted on Thursday.

Srinagar recorded 19.4 degrees Celsius minimum temperature, Pahalgam 17.1 and Gulmarg 12.6, an official of the MeT department said.

In Ladakh region, Drass registered 13 degrees Celsius minimum temperature, Leh 11.3 and Kargil 16.4.

Jammu recorded 25.3 degrees Celsius minimum temperature, Katra 22.2, Batote 18.5, Banihal 19.4 and Bhaderwah 19.1.

Weather remained inclement in J&K during the last 24 hours.

