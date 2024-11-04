"Will Cut You In Pieces": Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Booked by Gurugram Police In New Threat Case

The Gurugram Police reported on Sunday that Anmol Bishnoi, brother of imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been booked for allegedly making threatening calls to Bhim Sena chief Satpal Tanwar from overseas. Authorities stated that Anmol made these calls from the US and Canada, using phone numbers associated with Zimbabwe and Kenya. Following a complaint by Tanwar, Anmol was charged under various sections of the IPC at the Sector 37 Police Station on Saturday. Police disclosed that on October 30, Anmol made multiple calls totaling 6 minutes and 41 seconds, during which he allegedly threatened to “cut [Tanwar] into pieces.” These calls were answered by Tanwar’s female secretary.

In response, a special task force comprising members of the STF, along with various crime and cybercrime units, has been established to investigate further. Authorities also revealed that after receiving alerts from US officials regarding Anmol’s location, Mumbai Police have initiated extradition proceedings for the 25-year-old, who has been linked to high-profile cases, including a shooting incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence. Anmol is suspected of coordinating several criminal activities on behalf of Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in prison in Gujarat. Last month, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) added Anmol to its most-wanted list, offering a ₹10 lakh reward for information leading to his arrest. He reportedly travels frequently between the US and Canada and is under close surveillance by Indian authorities.