Will help students: Haryana Minister on using temple-mosque speakers to wake up children early

After the Haryana government called for announcements by temples and mosques to wake up students early in the morning, the State Education Minister Haryana Kanwar Pal Gujjar on Monday said that it will help children in terms of health and education.

"For the benefit of the children, we have called for announcements by religious places in the morning and asked to wake up the children for studies. There is nothing wrong in this. It is said that getting up early in the morning to study sharpens the mind. It is our effort. Those who wake up early in the morning benefit in terms of health and education. If society and parents cooperate in this effort, children will surely study well," said Gujjar.

The Haryana Minister further said that further decisions will be taken after seeing the results.

"We want that the children should benefit from this and they should study well," he added.

In an effort to help students prepare for the board examination, the Haryana government has called for announcements by temples and mosques to wake them up early in the morning.

The state education department has also asked school authorities concerned to ask parents to wake their children up at 4.30 am to utilize early morning time for preparation.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Haryana education minister Haryana Geeta Bhukkal said that this directive has been issued to divert the attention of the people from the crumbling education system of the state.

"The government needs to fix the crumbling education system in the state. For providing better education to children, the government should be improve the infrastructure and should not issue such instructions. It seems that this is a directive issued to divert the attention of the public from the crumbling education system of the state," Bhukkal added.

The state education department has also asked the panchayat members in villages to ensure that there is an environment of studies during early morning hours in their villages.

In the communication issued by the state education department on December 22, all the government principals of schools were reminded that only 70 days are left for the board exams and they were also asked to make action plans to improve the board exam results.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor