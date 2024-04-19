Will register historic win, people of TN with PM Modi: Annamalai

Chennai, April 19 Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai said on Friday that the Bharatiya Janata Party will register a historic victory in the state in the Lok Sabha elections.

He said that the people of Tamil Nadu are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will give the BJP a thumping success in the elections.

Annamalai was speaking to the media persons after casting his vote at Uthupatti Elementary School in Karur.

The IPS officer-turned-politician is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the neighbouring Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat.

Elections to the 39 Lok Sabha seats of Tamil Nadu commenced at 7 a.m.

There are 6.33 crore eligible voters in Tamil Nadu of which 3.17 crore are women and 3.06 crore are men.

Of the 950 candidates in the fray from the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies, 874 are men and 76 are women.

A total of 39 general observers, 20 police observers, 58 expenditure observers and a special expenditure observer have been deployed in Tamil Nadu by the Election Commission.

