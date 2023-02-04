"Will undoubtedly expand rail facilities..." Uttarakhand CM Dhami thanks PM Modi and FM Sitharaman for prioritising State in Union Budget

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday expressed special thanks and gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for making a provision of Rs 5004 crore in the Union Budget for the development of rail facilities in the State.

"This will undoubtedly expand the rail facilities in the state. Passenger facilities will increase and 11 major railway stations will be redeveloped in the state," Chief Minister Office (CMO) said in a statement.

In the Union Budget for the financial year 2023-24, the central government earmarked Rs 5004 crore for rail projects in Uttarakhand.

The budget allocation is believed to speed up the major ongoing projects of strategic importance like the Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail project, figure Haridwar and Dehradun railway stations in world-class and will also modify nine other stations.

CM Dhami said that Dehradun and Haridwar railway stations would also be given a world-class look. Passengers will get a lot of convenience from the provisions made regarding rail facilities.

"In the One Station One Product (OSOP) scheme, local products of the state will also be encouraged," he added.

The Finance Minister during her budget speech in Parliament announced that a capital outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh crore has been provided for the Railways, which is the highest ever outlay and about 9 times the outlay made in 2013- 14.

Earlier on Thursday, reacting to the proposed budget CM Dhami said that India's role has become that of a global leader under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Union Budget 2023-24 is an important step towards a strong India. This is the budget of Amrit Kaal, the golden age of India," he said.

Dhami was speaking on the Union Budget 2023-24 at a press conference organized at Chief Sewak House of CM Camp Office.

The Chief Minister said that special attention has been given to the 'poor and middle class' in the budget.

"Those earning up to Rs 7 lakh in a year will not have to pay income tax. The middle class and the employed class will get a lot of benefits from the new income tax slab. With the increase in the budget of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, everyone's dream of a strong roof will be fulfilled. A new savings scheme has been announced for women. Interest will be given on this at the rate of 7.5 per cent per annum," CM Dhami said, adding, "This budget has brought a gift for the farmers".

( With inputs from ANI )

