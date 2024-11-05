Will win four constituencies, contest on one seat only: Assam CM on bypolls

Guwahati, Nov 5 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday claimed that the BJP and its allies will easily win in the four Assembly constituencies while there will be a contest on only one seat.

Sarma kickstarted his campaign for the by-elections in Assam earlier in the day from the Dholai Assembly constituency in the Cachar district of the Barak valley region.

He told reporters here, “We will comfortably win four seats and there is a contest in one seat only. However, there are possibilities that the BJP and our allies can win all five Assembly seats in the upcoming by-elections.”

The Chief Minister asserted that the people have been connected with the ruling party and they support the government’s performance.

Except in Samaguri, where Congress heavyweight Rakibul Hussain has been winning since 2001, the rest of the four seats are with the BJP-led alliance. According to pollsters, due to the dominance of Muslim voters in the Samaguri seat, Congress has an edge over the BJP in this seat.

The BJP fielded candidates for three seats - Dholai, Samaguri and Behali.

Diplu Ranjan Sarma has been given a ticket in Samaguri while Diganta Ghatowar and Nihar Ranjan Das will fight for the BJP in Behali and Dholai Assembly segments respectively.

BJP’s two allies—Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) are contesting polls in Bongaigaon and Sidli assembly constituencies.

Meanwhile, Sarma said at an election rally in the Cachar district today, “The Congress is plotting to endanger our Bengali Hindu brothers and sisters.”

He emphasised his worries about the party's intentions, saying that Congress is trying to “vitiate the atmosphere” for political purposes even if the situation in Assam is stable.

In contrast to the Congress' alleged attempts to put the Bengali Hindu community in jeopardy, Sarma highlighted the BJP's continuous efforts to address and fix the problems they confront.

He said, “Congress is working against the interests of the Bengalis.”

Sarma claimed that Congress just intends to obstruct the state's progress and is unconcerned about electoral success or failure.

He asserted that Congress will not be able to bring about progress even if it receives votes, comparing the opposition party to a “male cow” that is unable to give milk.

“The Congress has no issue this election,” Sarma said at his first rally for the upcoming by-elections in the Dholai Assembly seat in the Cachar district.

“They don't care whether they win or lose. All they wish to do is impede progress. They oppose the poor receiving government assistance,” the Chief Minister attacked the Congress party.

He said, “The Congress should sit at home and take rest. They cannot come to power for another 50 years.”

