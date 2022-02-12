Winter season in Ladakh is time to enjoy, earn: LG RK Mathur

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur on Friday asserted that there is no logic in leaving the Union Territory in winters as the season is the time for people to enjoy and earn.

He was speaking at the concluding ceremony of the Snow-Sculpture workshop 2022 at Sangtakchan near Tsogsti on the way to Chilling.

The event was organised by Kangsing Snow and Ice Sculpture Association in association with Ladakh Police. The main focus of attraction was "snow leopard".

LG Mathur appreciated the Kangsing team led by President Tsering Gurmet for taking the initiative of organising the workshop and congratulated the artist for participating and showcasing their talent

Lieutenant Governor also said that Ladakh is one of the very few places in India blessed with snowfall, ice and talents.

"I see no logic in leaving Ladakh in winters. This is the time to enjoy and earn here," he said.

He added, "over and over I have said that the Ladakh is full of young talent."

Lieutenant Governor further said that the people of Ladakh should fully utilise this opportunity that nature has offered to them.

He termed Ladakhi youth as a great crop of talent, especially in creative fields, who will take Ladakh far.

LG Mathur offered the support and assistance for the machinery required for making ice sculptures for next year's event.

He also suggested putting up ice and snow sculptures at more than one place next year and organising multiple activities to attract tourists.

Earlier, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Ladakh, SS Khandare and Dr Nordan Otzer, who provided support to Kangsing for organising the workshop, briefed LG Mathur about the potential of ice cafes and hotels in Ladakh.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-President, Kangsing Snow and Ice Sculpture Association, Tundup Dorjey, briefed LG Mathur of the challenges faced by the Association in organising the workshop.

He also thanked the Administration and Ladakh Police for their support. He also said that this organisation was started way back in 2017.

Stanzin, one of the artists, associated with the Kangsing Snow, said, "We have started this workshop two months ago. For the past two years, I am associated with this organisation, where we used to hold small programmes but this time we plan, to make it on large scale but the lockdown forced us to change our plan. And we have to convert this event into a workshop. We hope, that in future there will be a proper event."

AGDP Ladakh SS Khandare; Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, Ladakh, Ravinder Kumar; Councillor, Skyu-Markha, Sonam Nurboo; DIG Leh and Kargil Range, Sheikh Junaid; SSP Leh, PD Nitya and officials from Ladakh Police were present during the event.

( With inputs from ANI )

