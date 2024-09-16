Wolf Attack in Bahraich: 11 Year-Old-Boy Allegedly Attacked by Wild Animal in Mohan Pipri Village

In the early hours of Monday, an 11-year-old boy named Imran Ali was reportedly attacked by a wolf in Mohan Pipri village, Bahraich. The attack occurred around 2 am while the family was asleep on their roof. The boy's father, Mohammad Umar, described the horrifying incident: "While we were sleeping, the wolf pounced on my son. He cried out for help, which drew people to the scene."

Imran was seriously injured and subsequently taken to the hospital for treatment. According to Umar, the village has been plagued by wolf attacks for several days. "This isn't the first time wolves have targeted people in our village. Despite the administration's efforts to capture the dangerous animal, it has remained elusive," Umar said. The villagers have expressed their fear of venturing out at night and are assisting local authorities in their efforts to capture the wolf.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, visited Bahraich on Sunday to address the situation. He assured residents that the administration is implementing 'Operation Bhediya' to address the wolf threat. "There have been casualties and injuries from these wolf attacks over the past two months. When I first learned of this issue, I directed the administration to launch a comprehensive campaign," Chief Minister Adityanath stated.

He noted that the forest department has been instructed to prioritize the capture of these dangerous wolves, with shoot-to-kill orders as a last resort if necessary. As part of 'Operation Bhediya,' which targets a pack of six wolves responsible for nine deaths and 50 injuries since July, the forest department has already captured the fifth wolf on September 10. Efforts continue to capture the remaining wolf, with one still evading capture. The captured wolves are being held in a rescue shelter as authorities work to resolve the situation.