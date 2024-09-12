Wolf Attacks in Uttar Pradesh: 50-Year-Old Woman Injured in Fresh Attack as Man-Eating Predators Continue to Terrorise Bahraich

A 50-year-old woman, Pushpa Devi, was attacked and injured by a man-eating wolf in the Khairighat area of Bahraich on Wednesday night. Devi was sleeping on her verandah when the wolf entered her home around midnight, clamped down on her neck, and attempted to drag her.

Hearing her screams, her family members quickly arrived at the scene, causing the wolf to flee. Devi was initially taken to a local hospital but was later referred to Bahraich Medical College due to the severity of her injuries.

Despite the capture of five wolves, the threat of man-eating wolves persists in the district. Authorities continue their search for a sixth wolf, which has been elusive despite ongoing efforts. The forest department is investigating whether the missing wolf could be injured or a leader among the pack.

The incident follows recent attacks in the region. On Tuesday night, wolves injured 11-year-old Suman from Gadrian Purwa Maikupurwa village and 10-year-old Shivani from Bhawanipur village. So far, nine children and one woman have died from wolf attacks, with more than 50 others injured.

The forest department’s search efforts continue as they work to ensure the safety of local residents.