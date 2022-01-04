Woman allegedly behind 'Bulli Bai' app detained by Mumbai Police in Uttarakhand

New Delhi, Jan 4 A woman, who is allegedly the mastermind behind the notorious "Bulli Bai" app, was held by a Mumbai Police team from Uttarakhand.

The action comes a day after a Mumbai Police held a 21-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru, in connection with the controversy, which cropped on January 1, where the photos of a number of women of a particular religion including of journalists, social workers, students and famous personalities were posted as "available for booking".

According to the information, the woman will be produced before the local court where Mumbai Police will seek her transit remand to take her to Mumbai.

An official said that both the woman and the engineering student, who was one of the follower of the controversial app, will be confronted with each other.

The latest controversy came six months after the "Sulli Deals" issue.

Both names are derogatory terms for women of the particular religion.

Github had provided space to Sulli Deals and this time too, the offending app was created on the platform. After the controversy, Github had removed the user from its hosting platform.

But by then, Bulli Bai had sparked a nationwide controversy.

The app was also being promoted by a Twitter handle with the name @bullibai, with the display picture was of a Khalistani supporter.

This twitter handle was endorsing the Bulli Bai app saying the women can be booked from the app. This handle was also promoting Khalistani content at the same time.

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote to Mumbai Police after which the case was lodged.

A case in this connection was also lodged by Delhi Police.

When Sulli Deal controversy came up appeared, two FIRs were lodged against unknown persons, but the culprits behind it were never traced or arrested.

