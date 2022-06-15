Woman arrested in connection with murder of national-level shooter

New Delhi, June 15 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested a woman in connection with a case related to the murder of Sukhmanpreet Singh a.k.a. Sippy Sidhu, a lawyer and national-level shooter.

A senior CBI official said that the arrested individual was identified as Kalyani Singh.

The CBI had registered a case on April 13, 2016 on the request of Chandigarh Administration and had taken over the investigation of the FIR earlier registered at Police Station, Sector-26, Chandigarh.

The case was related to murder of Sidhu which took place in the night of September 20, 2015 in Sector 27, Chandigarh. The FIR was lodged against unknown persons.

The deceased was a national-level shooter. He had started his own Law firm in the name of Sippy Sidhu LLB at Mohali (Punjab).

During further investigation, the alleged involvement of Singh came forth in the case. Accordingly, she was examined and arrested.

The accused was presented before the court of Special Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh. The CBI was granted four days' custody of the accused by the court.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor