Woman attacked by stray dogs in Lucknow
By IANS | Published: January 10, 2023 08:54 AM 2023-01-10T08:54:05+5:30 2023-01-10T09:05:23+5:30
Lucknow, Jan 10 A young woman was attacked and injured by a pack of stray dogs in Lucknow when she was going to college.
This was the fourth attack by stray dogs within a month in the Uttar Pradesh capital and the third in 10 days at Swapnalok colony.
The victim, Shivanshi Singh, was rescued by neighbours and admitted to a private hospital from where she was discharged after treatment.
"I left my home for college and after walking some distance, a pack of more than a dozen dogs started barking at me. Out of fear, I tried to run away, but I fell on the ground. One of the dogs bit my left hand. Hearing my cries, neighbours came and chased the dogs away. I was not able to go to college to take the test," she said.
A five-year old boy was also attacked and bitten by a stray dog two days ago. He was chased by dogs a week ago.
Lucknow Municipal Corporation chief veterinary officer Abhinav Verma said: "After receiving complaints I directed my team to capture the dogs and about four dogs have been picked up for sterilisation.
