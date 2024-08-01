Woman, Child Die After Falling Into Waterlogged Drain in Delhi (See Tweet)

New Delhi, Aug 1: A 22-year-old woman and her child drowned in a waterlogged drain in Delhi’s Ghazipur, said officials here on Thursday. According to the police, the woman and her child were out to buy household items when they fell into a waterlogged drain and drowned. Delhi Police said, "Further legal action is being taken by Police Station Ghazipur East Delhi."The bodies of the two were later recovered, said the officials.

आज दिल्ली व उत्तर प्रदेश की खोड़ा कॉलोनी की सीमा पर डीडीए द्वारा बनाये जा रहे नाले में किसी भी प्रकार की बेरिकाडिंग ना होने की वजह से, एक महिला और उनकी 2.5 साल की बच्ची की उस नाले में गिरने से मौत हो गई



मैं उम्मीद करता हूँ कि DDA के इन लापरवाह अफसरो पर @LtGovDelhi साहब सख़्त से… — MLA Kuldeep Kumar (@KuldeepKumarAAP) July 31, 2024

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar blamed the DDA for the deaths. In a post on X, he wrote in Hindi that due to the lack of any kind of barricading near the drain being built by DDA on the border of Khoda Colony of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, a woman and her 2.5-year-old daughter died after falling into that drain.He demanded that the Lt. Governor take strict action against the "careless DDA officers and file a police case".

Also Read| Mother and Child Tragically Drown in Waterlogged Drain in East Delhi

Heavy rainfall brought the national capital to a standstill on Wednesday evening causing severe waterlogging in several parts of the national capital, choking key stretches with unending traffic and leaving thousands of people stranded on roads.Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced shutting all schools on Thursday in the city. “In light of the very heavy rainfall this evening and the forecast of heavy rainfall tomorrow, all schools both government and private will remain closed on August 1st,” she said in a post on ‘X’.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that rainy conditions will continue in the national capital till August 5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor