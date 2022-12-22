Woman Delhi Police official posted with Parliament Security hangs herself

New Delhi, Dec 22 In a shocking incident, a woman Delhi Police official, posted with Parliament Security wing, on Thursday allegedly committed suicide from hanging herself, police said.

A senior police official said that the deceased was identified as Ganga Bai, 28. Her husband Dinesh is also in the Delhi Police and is currently posted with the Security wing.

The body, found hanging from the ceiling in her house in Chhawla area of Dwarka, was taken to a nearby government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

"She got married to Dinesh three years ago. The couple had a kid from the marriage. She didn't leave any suicide note behind the incident. The reason for her taking the extreme step is not yet known," the official said.

